 U.S. Ambassador: Ukraine asks to buy more Javelin missiles

William Taylor, charge d'affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, told RFE/RL in an interview that Ukraine would acquire the Javelins from the U.S. Defense Department's Foreign Military Sales program for defensive purposes as the violence continues in a war that has killed more than 13,000 people.

"They would like to buy more Javelins," he said.

Taylor's comments are the first confirmation of Ukraine's desire to add to its stock of 210 Javelin missiles and 37 launchers that the United States provided in April 2018.

The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi declined to comment on the request and the Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for information.

Taylor announced on July 7 that Ukraine had formally requested to purchase U.S. military equipment for the first time, but he and the embassy did not specify which equipment.

Zelenskyi confirmed to RFE/RL during an EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv on July 8 that a request had been sent to Washington, but he declined to name the arms and other military equipment he hopes to purchase.

Since 2014, Washington has provided Ukraine with about $1.5 billion of military support. The Defense Department announced in June that it would provide $250 million for Ukraine to acquire sniper rifles, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, counter-artillery radar, and night-vision equipment, among other items.

The support came after Russia seized Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and fomented what is Europe's only active war in the eastern Donbas region, now in its sixth year.

Russia has provided military, economic, financial, and political support to the separatist fighters who it controls in parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, and members of its regular military have participated in key battles during the conflict, evidence shows.

The Javelin missile systems delivered to Ukraine last year are meant to be used in the event of a large-scale escalation in the war and not for offensive purposes, U.S. and Ukrainian officials have said. Another shipment of Javelins would further enhance Ukraine's ability to defend itself against a potential attack.