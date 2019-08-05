 US to impose extra anti-Russian sanctions

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

It is noted that the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Treasury Department issued a particular order concerning Russia to impose the sanctions.

The order will come into force on August 26, 2019.

Earlier the U.S. announced the introduction of a second package of sanctions against Russia due to the poisoning of ex-intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia in the UK.

Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in British Salisbury in March 2018. The-then British PM Theresa May stated that Russia was responsible for that, and the investigation confirmed the use of the Novichok nerve agent produced in Russia.

Later, it was reported that there could be four more suspects in the Skripal case, apart from Aleksandr Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whose names were revealed by the British counter-intelligence.

As it was reported earlier, one of the suspects of poisoning Sergey Skripal in British Salisbury, Russian Ruslan Boshirov turned out to be Anatoliy Chepiga, the Colonel of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Russia (GRU).