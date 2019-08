Censor.NET reports citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine press service.

"Bad weather conditions (strong wind, rain, thunderstorm) caused blackouts in 83 populated areas in four regions, in particular: Donetsk region – 37 populated areas, Zaporizhzhia region – 21, Luhansk region – 21, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 4," reads the report.

Emergency teams of regional power distribution companies started to conduct needed repairs to resume electricity supply.

