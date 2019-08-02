EN|RU|UK
 Ukrainian Politics
 Bohdan comments on letter of his resignation published on web

Head of President’s Office Andrii Bohdan assumes that journalists published his letter of resignation or it was provocation made by special services, as he said during his visit to Ivan-Frankivsk.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I wrote a statement, everyone did. I don’t know how it appeared on the Internet. Maybe, journalists, maybe SBU, maybe it was provocation made by some special services," the news agency cites Bohdan.

Answering the question if he wants to resign, Bohdan said: "My wish almost does not depend on anything. President can sign such a statement anytime".

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi confirmed that the Head of President’s Office Andriy Bohdan wrote a letter of resignation.

On August 1, Interfax-Ukraine reported that Andriy Bohdan, the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine filed the resignation letter - on his own request.

