 Ukraine marks Day of memory of fallen paratroopers

On August 2, warriors and civilians alike pay tribute to the soldiers and officers of Ukraine's Airborne Assault Forces who lost their lives defending the country amidst the ongoing Russian aggression.

Censor.NET reports citing General Staff of the Armed Forces post on Facebook.

"August 2, Ukraine will host solemn events to honor the memory of the deceased paratroopers who gave their lives, defending Ukraine from Russian terrorists and occupants", reads the message.

All military units of Ukraine's Airborne Assault Forces will participate in the events. In particular, a ceremony will take place at Zhytomyr's military cemetery; this city hosts the HQ of the 95th Detached Brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces.

