 Ukraine marks Day of memory of fallen paratroopers

Censor.NET reports citing General Staff of the Armed Forces post on Facebook.

"August 2, Ukraine will host solemn events to honor the memory of the deceased paratroopers who gave their lives, defending Ukraine from Russian terrorists and occupants", reads the message.

All military units of Ukraine's Airborne Assault Forces will participate in the events. In particular, a ceremony will take place at Zhytomyr's military cemetery; this city hosts the HQ of the 95th Detached Brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces.

Read more: JFO report: Two Ukrainian soldiers killed, another two - got injured