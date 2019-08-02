 OSCE records 70 explosions in Donbas over past day

Censor.NET reports citing OSCE SMM report.

"In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations, including, however, more explosions (43) compared with the previous reporting period (eight explosions)," the report says.

More than half of the ceasefire violations, including 34 explosions, were recorded in areas north-west and south-west of Yasynuvata (non-government-controlled, 16km north-east of Donetsk) and at south-easterly and north-easterly directions of Kamianka (government-controlled, 20km north of Donetsk).

"In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations, all explosions (24), as in the previous reporting period (26 explosions)," the report notes.

The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded in areas north-north-west of Raivka (non-government-controlled 16km north-west of Luhansk).