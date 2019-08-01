EN|RU|UK
 Judith Gough steps down as UK Ambassador to Ukraine

British diplomat Judith Gough has left her position as the UK Ambassador to Ukraine, a move which was expected and planned.

Gough held the post for four years and will shortly be replaced by Melinda Simmons, a diplomat with a strong background in security and conflict resolution.

"Four years as the Ambassador of Great Britain have passed quickly. During this time, my team and I, as well as our international partners, to the maximum tried to help Ukraine and Ukrainians who oppose the Russian aggression," Gough said in a Ukrainian language statement published by the Embassy on Aug. 1.

British ambassador to Ukraine since September 2015, Gough has been widely viewed as one the country’s most active foreign diplomats and one of its strongest allies. She and her team implemented hundreds of projects, many with partners, throughout the country.

