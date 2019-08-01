 Zelenskyi appoints Borzov as Head of State Management Department

Censor.NET reports citing decree No. 571.

"To appoint Serhii Borzov as the Head of State Management Department since August 1, 2019 for five years with remuneration in compliance with the legislation," the decree No. 571 reads.

Zelenskyi freed Borzov from acting as a.i. Head of State Management Department by the decree No. 569, and dismissed Deputy Head of State Management Department by the decree No. 570.

It should be noted that in 2014 Petro Poroshenko appointed Sergiy Borzov as Deputy Head of State Management Department.

In 2015-2016 and since June 11, 2019 he was a.i. Head of the establishment.

Read more: Zelenskyi introduces new Cherkasy governor

Before his political career, Borzov was the leader of two KVN (Club of funny and inventive people, humor TV show and competition) teams.