 Hnutove checkpoint resumes operation

Hnutove checkpoint resumed its work after closure due to a volatile situation.

Censor.NET reports citing Donetsk-Luhansk Regional Department of Ukraine’s Emergency Service post on Facebook.

"Yesterday, movement through the demarcation line in Hnutove checkpoint was suspended due to volatile situation. Today, all the checkpoints on the demarcation line began working in time," the message reads.

Nine trucks with humanitarian aid from International Committee of Red Cross passed Novotroitske checkpoint heading to the occupied territory. Hygiene and grocery sets, medicine and other medical supplies were sent to Donbas residents. ICRC sent aid weighing 104,69 tons.

