EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics
  20060
Related materials:
All about:National Anti-Corruption Bureau (366) Klitschko (70) criminal case (83) Andrii Bohdan (14)

 Klitschko asks NABU to check Bohdan’s statement on alleged bribery

Kyiv Mayor and head of Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko has asked the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to open criminal proceedings upon a statement made by head of the President’s Office Andrii Bohdan who reported an attempt to bribe him.

Censor.NET reports citing Udar party press service.

"Speaking at a press conference on July 30, 2019, Mr. Bohdan told media representatives that, in a conversation, someone tried to offer him a $20 million bribe. And, allegedly, this offer was made in the interests of the Kyiv mayor, that is, in my interests. I did not authorize anyone to conduct such ‘negotiations!’ And such statements by Mr. Bohdan, who is in charge of the Office of the President of Ukraine, are subject to a pretrial probe as they may indicate the commission of criminal offenses," Klitschko said on Facebook on Thursday.

See more: Klitschko, Giuliani discuss prospects for further US-Ukraine cooperation. PHOTO

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3140683
 
   
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian Politics
 
 
 
 
 
 up