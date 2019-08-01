EN|RU|UK
 Additional positions to be introduced in Ukrainian cyber police

Additional positions will be introduced in the Ukrainian cyber police to expand its capabilities.

Censor.NET reports citing National Police press service.

"Additional positions will be introduced in the cyber police to continue the development of the unit. This will allow to increase and expand the capabilities of the cyber police when it comes to helping other departments of the agency solve crimes committed with the use of information technologies," Chief of the National Police of Ukraine Serhii Kniazev announced, the press service of the National Police reports.

According to him, the rapid development of information technology has created new challenges, in particular, the cyber crime which can significantly harm the interests of citizens, society and the state as it extends beyond any borders.

"The capabilities of cyber police need to be enhanced and expanded in order to anticipate the activity of criminals. Consequently, additional positions will be added to the staff list of the cyber police providing for a new direction of work, new functions," Kniazev explained.

