 Team Zelenskyi reveal new format of Independence Day celebrations

The traditional parade annually held in Kyiv on Independence Day, Aug 24, will this year be replaced by a Procession of Dignity, the official said. Ukrainian military, volunteers, ATO veterans, doctors, teachers, athletes, diplomats, and other figures will take part in the procession. The country's top leadership will attend the event, Bohdan stresses.

"This year Ukraine will celebrate Independence Day in a new format. Instead of the Soviet-style traditional parade with an expensive showcasing of military hardware on the capital city's central street, the Procession of Dignity will take place. This European-style event is designed to create a new tradition of honouring everyone Ukraine is proud of," Andrii Bohdan said.

