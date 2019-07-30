EN|RU|UK
 President signs decree on development of e-services

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed a decree on the development of electronic services, which provides for a full audit of public registers.

Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

The press service of the head of state reported this on Tuesday, July 30.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed a decree on some measures to improve the access of individuals and legal entities to e-services, aimed at ensuring the transparency of the state registries, the development of modern electronic identification tools and the introduction of priority public electronic services for citizens and business. The document provides for a detailed audit of the state registers," the report reads.

