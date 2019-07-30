 Poroshenko: There was police work against us

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainska Pravda.

The former president suggested that law enforcement was partly to blame for his party’s poor performance in the vote.

"Can I say that there was work against us? There was. There was police work against us. There was work against us by organized groups like (blogger Anatoliy) Shariy’s organized within the country," Poroshenko said.

Poroshenko said that the police guarded supporters of scandalous political blogger Anatoliy Shariy when they came to his European Solidarity party’s rallies with balloons to boo him and cause provocations on July 11.

European Solidarity received just 8.1 percent of the vote, placing it fourth in the election and giving it 25 seats in the new 424-member parliament, including two elected in single-member districts. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Servant of the People party took first place in the election with 43.17 percent of the vote. It received 254 seats, an absolute majority.