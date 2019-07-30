EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics
  5373
Related materials:
All about:Russia (6038) Donbas (3430) Mike Pompeo (11)

 Pompeo hopes for creative ideas of new government of Ukraine to resolve conflict with Russia

The United States hopes that the new government in Ukraine will look for creative ways to resolve the conflict with Russia.

Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

"We’re engaging with the new government in Ukraine. They just finished up their parliamentary elections last week. New president – I hope that that will engender a more creative set of ideas about how to resolve this problem. The conflict in Ukraine is real. They’re still fighting, not every day, but a lot. It’s very real," Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said.

He also added that the U.S. position regarding the annexation of Crimea remained unchanged.

"The U.S. position is that is unacceptable. Crimea must come back," the U.S. Secretary of State stressed.

Read more: Medvedchuk removed from Donbas settlement process in Minsk

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3140219
 
 
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian Politics
 
 
 
 
 
 up