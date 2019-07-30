 Pompeo hopes for creative ideas of new government of Ukraine to resolve conflict with Russia

Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

"We’re engaging with the new government in Ukraine. They just finished up their parliamentary elections last week. New president – I hope that that will engender a more creative set of ideas about how to resolve this problem. The conflict in Ukraine is real. They’re still fighting, not every day, but a lot. It’s very real," Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said.

He also added that the U.S. position regarding the annexation of Crimea remained unchanged.

"The U.S. position is that is unacceptable. Crimea must come back," the U.S. Secretary of State stressed.

