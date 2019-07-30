 World-wide Russian-language channel to be created in Ukraine to 'struggle for minds'

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

According to him, such a channel is needed so that Ukraine could fight both for the minds of Ukrainians in the occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea, and for the minds of Russians in the territory of the Russian Federation. "We have developed a launch option for the Ukrainian Russian-language channel, with which we will be able to cover the Russian-speaking population all over the world," said Tymoshenko.

According to him, the team of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi wants it to be a state channel. "But we are negotiating with private channels about the handover of rights to use their coolest content," Tymoshenko said.

