 Representatives of central bodies, local authorities discuss project of restoring the bridge near Stanytsia Luhanska

The project of rebuilding the bridge in the area of the checkpoint of Stanytsia Luhanska has been discussed at a meeting led by Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Hennadiy Zubko, which was attended by the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Leonid Kuchma, representatives of central departments and local authorities.

Censor.NET reports citing Darka Olifer post on Facebook.

"On July 24-25, 2019, a government working group conducted a study of the state of the bridge in Stanytsia Luhanska. Options for the technical task for restoring the bridge crossing were developed; instructions were given to determine the timing, amount and sources of funding; Kuchma's press secretary Darka Olifer wrote on Facebook.

According to her, Ukrainian bridge builders and local authorities are ready to work on the restoration of the bridge around the clock, but "the work should be preceded by demining of adjacent territories."

