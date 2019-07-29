 Dnipropetrovsk region police chief Hlukhoveria dismissed

Censor.NET reports citing National Police of Ukraine Facebook post.

"Vitaly Hlukhoveria was dismissed from the position of Chief of Dnipropetrovsk region Police Department by the order of the head of National Police Serhiy Knyazev with the consent of Interior Minister Arsen Avakov," the message says.

It is noted that Artem Vasytskyi was appointed an acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk region police.

As it was reported earlier, on September 12, 2018, patrol police stopped the car (Range Rover) of Hlukhoveria for a traffic violation. The driver of Vitaly Hlukhoveria was at driving the car. During the conversation with law enforcers, the driver supposedly called his employer. After the call, KORD special officers came to the site and detained the policemen.

The video published in social networks shows how KORD in Dnipro city arrests patrols police officers who spotted the car. The State Bureau of Investigation later qualified the incident as power or office abuse by the law enforcement body with use or threat of violence, use of weapon or impact munition.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said he demanded the dismissal of Vitaly Hlukhoveria.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, on his part, took this case under personal control.

After that, Hlukhoveria said he was ready to testify in the case.