 Ukraine may purchase large batch of weapons from US this year

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We expect a large project on purchase of lethal defensive weapons to be implemented this year," Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Valerii Chalyi,

He did not reveal the specifications of weapons but stressed that the relevant agreement became possible "thanks to the trust in Ukraine, which was missing back in 2015, as well as the amendments to the Ukrainian legislation which now reform this field.

"In order to make this way, it was necessary to take important steps, for example, to open the possibility of direct arms purchases by the Ministry of Defense abroad, primarily in the US. Why do I say ‘primarily’? Over the past four years, 92% of all the received assistance came to Ukraine from the United States. I emphasize: 92%," the ambassador said.

Ukraine is now a strategic partner of the United States in the field of security and defence, and the corresponding tools of such interaction already operate independently of the political processes in Ukraine and the United States, Chalyi stressed.