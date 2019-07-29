 Russian proxies shell Marinka entry-exit checkpoint in Donetsk region

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated a ban on usage of any weapons. The enemy fired heavy machine gun on the ‘Marinka’ entry-exit checkpoint [in Donetsk region]," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Russian-led troops did not open fire on the positions of the Joint Forces.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.

Today, the enemy troops have not broken ceasefire yet.

The Joint Forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, complying with the ceasefire agreements.