 Truba: Neither Klitschko, nor his representatives come to SBI for questioning

Censor.NET reports citing his Telegram-channel.

"Neither Vitali Klitschko nor his representatives came to the SBI. Let me remind you that the mayor of the capital was summoned today to testify as a witness in the proceedings about possible illegal actions when concluding a land lease agreement for the construction and operation of a residential building in Kyiv," Truba wrote on the Telegram on July 26.

In this regard, according to him, Klitschko will be sent an agenda for the second interrogation. "Let’s hope that he will come and tell the investigation his position," wrote Truba.

