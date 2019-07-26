EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics
  1019
All about:Klitschko (65) Truba (7) SBI (22)

 Truba: Neither Klitschko, nor his representatives come to SBI for questioning

Roman Truba, the director of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), says that Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko hasn’t arrived at the Bureau on July 26 to give evidence in a case involving land frauds.

Censor.NET reports citing his Telegram-channel.

"Neither Vitali Klitschko nor his representatives came to the SBI. Let me remind you that the mayor of the capital was summoned today to testify as a witness in the proceedings about possible illegal actions when concluding a land lease agreement for the construction and operation of a residential building in Kyiv," Truba wrote on the Telegram on July 26.

In this regard, according to him, Klitschko will be sent an agenda for the second interrogation. "Let’s hope that he will come and tell the investigation his position," wrote Truba.

Read more: Klitschko files lawsuit against 1+1 TV channel

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3139827
 
 
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian Politics
 
 
 
 
 
 up