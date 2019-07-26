 PGO prepares five suspicion notices to leadership, judges of Kyiv's District Administrative Court

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"We have prepared suspicion notices to the leadership and four judges of the District Administrative Court over their interference with the activities of members of the High Qualification Commission of Judges," Serhii Horbatiuk said at a press conference.

Horbatiuk added that draft suspicion notices had been sent to the leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office for signature.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reported on Friday, July 26, that searches were being conducted at Kyiv's District Administrative Court as part of a probe into possible criminal offenses committed by the chairman and individual judges of the court.

Read more: Poroshenko fails to come to PGO for questioning