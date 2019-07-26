 Snap elections 2019: Police open 516 criminal proceedings

Censor.NET reports citing National Police press service.

"Such figures is not just a statement of fact, but a very strong, serious, targeted work of all the units of Internal Ministry of Ukraine," Sergii Yarovyi, Deputy Internal Minister said.

"Personnel of National Police, State Emergency Service, State Border Guard Service and State Customs Service completed assigned tasks," he added.

The Central Election Committee of Ukraine (CEC) has processed 100 percent of digital protocols it had received after the parliamentary election took place.

The snap parliamentary election in Ukraine took place July 21. 424 candidates were elected members of the Verkhovna Rada - half of them ran under the party lists, the other half under the single-constituency districts.