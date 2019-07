Censor.NET reports citing NABU post on Facebook.

NABU detectives and representatives of Special Investigation Office of Prosecutor General Office are raiding Kyiv District Court.

"NABU detectives along with Special Investigation Office of Prosecutor General Office are holding legal search in Kyiv District Court within the investigation of alleged crimes committed by the Chairman and judges of the court," the message reads.

