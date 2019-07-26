 Klimkin: It's impossible to agree with Russia on Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing Liga.

"I believe that it is impossible to make a deal with Putin on Donbas. It’s impossible. At the same time, I say that we need some agreement on ceasefire, on stopping this hot phase of war, obviously, but it’s impossible to make a deal as Putin does want Ukraine, which we are trying to reach," Klimkin reported during a meeting in Veteran Hub.

Speaking of Minsk Agreements, MFA Head thinks that there were some decent things, especially the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine’s territory, but he knew that agreement would not work as both countries have different interests, the outlook for implementation of agreements.

"As we have different interests. It can’t be brought to compromise. We want to return Donbas, territory and people. And include Donbas in our space gradually, and Putin wants Russia to control Donbas, replace some people, some names and say that you are funding them, and I control them, and Ukraine started this process," Klimkin believes.

MFA Head is convinced that Putin does not need Donbas as it is, Donbas is a tool used to negotiate Ukraine’s federalization with West in the future. And Russian passports issuance proves that.