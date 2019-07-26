 Russian sailors detained by SBU arrive in Moscow

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Russian sailors who were on board of Neyma tanker detained by Ukraine’s Security Service, arrived in Moscow on July 26.

Joint flight Air Moldova and S7 airlines from Chisinau landed at Domodedovo airport.

As it was reported, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) along with Military Prosecutor’s Office detained Russian tanker which blocked Ukrainian Nikopol, Berdyansk and Yanu Kapu in Kerch Strait last autumn.

On July 24, NIKA SPIRIT tanker entered Ismail seaport under the Russian flag. It has been already identified as NEYMA tanker, which was used to block Kerch Strait in 2018.

SBU group, military prosecutors and border guards completed a search on the tanker to define actual circumstances of the case, seized the documents, logbooks.

Besides, the members of the crew were questioned; documents were seized.

Later that day, it appeared that the vessel's crew were released; they headed to Moldova, and then back to Russia. The tanker remained in Ukraine for further investigation.