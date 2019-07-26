EN|RU|UK
  1665
 One attack against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier got injured

The armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ban on use of weapons in Donbas once over the past day, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine adhered to sustainable ceasefire.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-led troops launched one attack from hand-held antitank grenade launcher and heavy machine gun on Ukrainian positions near Prychepylivka [50km north-west of Luhansk]," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reports.

As a result of enemy shooting, one Ukrainian soldier was wounded.

Today, the invaders have not yet broken an unlimited ban on usage of any weapons.

Read more: Ukraine ready to begin dismantling fortifications near Stanytsia Luhanska

The Joint Forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, complying with the ceasefire agreements.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3139717
 
 
