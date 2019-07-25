EN|RU|UK
 Russian proxies break ‘harvest ceasefire’ in Donbas: Ukrainian soldier got injured

July 24, the armed formations of the Russian Federation adhered to the so-called "harvest ceasefire" in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine. Today, the invaders launched one attack on Ukrainian positions.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"On July 24, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries adhered to the sustained ceasefire regime," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reports.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine adhere to the sustainable ceasefire, while the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have already violated ceasefire once.

Read more: Ukraine ready to begin dismantling fortifications near Stanytsia Luhanska

As a result of shelling, one Ukrainian serviceman was wounded.

