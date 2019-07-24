 Zelenskyi's adviser: Pool of candidates for PM much larger than discussed

Censor.NET reports citing Radio Svoboda.

"I think the pool of experts or potential candidates with whom this issue is currently being discussed by President Zelenskyi is much larger than the one that is currently being discussed in the Ukrainian media," he said.

On July 21, Zelenskyi said he wanted the prime minister to be a professional economist who had never headed the government, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, or parliamentary factions.

"It is possible to find several thousand Ukrainian experts who fall under this description, who should be the prime minister. What is now being discussed in the Ukrainian media space is just an imposed agenda, which is not even coming from the key experts of the Atlantic Council," Ustenko said.