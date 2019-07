Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

The military is ready to start the works on July 24, 2019. The three fortification buildings located between the entry-exit checkpoint and the destroyed bridge over Siverskyi Donets river. These works are part of the agreement on the division of troops and forces in this sector of Donbas combat area.

The major demand of the Ukrainian side is that the Russian mercenaries also dismantle their fortifications simultaneously.

Read more: Russian snipers arrive in occupied Donetsk to destroy OSCE SMM video cameras