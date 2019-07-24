EN|RU|UK
 CEC counts 98.95% of vote in Ukraine's parliamentary elections

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Ukraine has processed 98.95% of electronic voting protocols in the multi-member constituency in Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections.

Censor.NET reports citing CEC website.

According to the data on the CEC’s website, the Servant of the People party garnered 43.14% of the vote, the Opposition Platform - For Life - 13.02%, the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association – 8.18%, the European Solidarity party - 8.12%, the Holos party - 5.84%.

Other parties do not overcome the 5% electoral threshold. In particular, Oleh Liashko's Radical Party received 4.01% of the vote, the Strength and Honor party – 3.82%, the Opposition Bloc - 3.03%.

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Ukraine on July 21.

Read more: CEC processed over 90% of electronic protocols

The Central Election Commission has to establish and announce the voting results in multi-member constituency and single-member constituencies no later than fifteen days after the election day.

