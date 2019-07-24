 Statue of goddess Flora in Crimea’s Nikitsky Botanical Garden to be replaced by Lenin bust

Censor.NET reports citing Krym.Realii.

The bronze statue of goddess Flora (the goddess of nature and flowers) is placed at the central square near the swimming pool in Nikitsky Botanical Garden. The sculpture was presented to the garden in 2012 on the 200th anniversary, according to the Deputy Director of Nikitsky Botanical Garden Andriy Pashtetsky.

"It was installed in honour of the 200th anniversary of the garden, all the leaders of Ukraine and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea came, and everyone was content. However, the academic council at that time forgot to DD the bust of Lenin from the Cultural Heritage List. And when Russia came in 2014, all the registry data was transferred the way it was. And it turned out that the garden arbitrarily dismantled the monument of cultural heritage, although we have not thrown it away. It stands 200 meters away from the sculpture of Flora in the building of the garden museum, next to the bust of Molotov," Pashtetsky was cited as saying.

According to him, changing places of sculptures can be expensive.

Read more: Crimean Tatars detained in Moscow were released

"The Court of Appeal upheld the first court decision, so we cannot ignore its demands. It is clear that we will have to bear some expenses - the Flora monument is bronze, and the bust of Lenin is marble. They weigh a lot, and there is no passage to the pedestal for construction equipment. I cannot estimate yet how much the restoration of "historical justice," will cost us. But we will definitely install Flora in a picturesque place of the garden," Pashtetsky explained.

It is noted that one of the initiators of returning the Lenin's bust on the place of a goddess was the head of the Yalta branch of the Communist Party, the so-called "deputy of Yalta city council" Ivan Pavlychenko. He considers the court’s decision on the return of Lenin a victory of his party.