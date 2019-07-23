 Riaboshapka may become Ukraine's new prosecutor general

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"He can be [prosecutor general]. This is one of the options. He is one of the contenders. I have stated from the very beginning of my presidential campaign that Riaboshapka is a cool specialist, and I see him as one of the contenders," Zelenskyi said in Kyiv on Tuesday, when asked whether Riaboshapka is being considered as a candidate for chief of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Earlier, on July 20, while talking to journalists and law enforcement officials about the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet and answering the question whether there would be a political will to complete the Georgy Gongadze case, Zelenskyi said: "We need a new prosecutor general. I even wanted to meet him [incumbent Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko] here today, but a vacation is a vacation."

Zelenskyi said at a press conference at the headquarters of the Servant of the People party on July 21 that Lutsenko would certainly not head the Prosecutor General's Office any longer.

"This surname does not definitely begin with 'Lu' and does not end with 'tsenko.' There will be another surname," he said.