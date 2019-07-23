EN|RU|UK
 Zelenskyi: Sheremet case will be solved

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, after familiarizing himself with the materials collected by Ukrainian law enforcement officers and the results of the investigative actions taken in the case of the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet, said he was awaiting the disclosure of this crime.

As reported by Censor.NET reffering to Radio Svoboda.

"From what I have seen, I cannot say how long it will be investigated, but I think that we will have the result," he told reporters at a press briefing at the President's Office on Tuesday after reading the closed case materials provided by head of the National Police of Ukraine Serhii Kniazev.

In 1999, Sheremet was presented with the Committee to Protect Journalists' International Press Freedom Award. In 2002, he was presented with the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Prize for Journalism and Democracy. For five years prior to the murder, Sheremet had lived in Kyiv, worked for Ukrainska Pravda and been a host at Vesti radio.

