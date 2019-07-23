EN|RU|UK
 Zelenskyi congratulates Johnson on becoming next UK Prime Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi congratulated Boris Johnson on his election as the Conservative Party leader and becoming next UK Prime Minister.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

"I sincerely congratulate Boris Johnson on his election as UK Prime Minister! I wish him all the success on his new post," Zelenskyi posted on Twitter.

The President of Ukraine also noted that he looks forward their first meeting and remains resolute to foster Ukraine-UK relations.

Today, former UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson has been elected new Conservative leader in a ballot of party members and will become the next UK prime minister. He beat Jeremy Hunt winning 92,153 votes to his rival's 46,656.

