 Ukrainian Politics
 ENEMO observers positively evaluate Ukrainian voting process

Observers of the ENEMO International Election Observation Mission for Early Parliamentary Elections - Ukraine 2019 positively assessed the voting process, as well as the counting of votes and the transfer of protocols.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The overall assessment of the voting process was positive in almost all polling stations ENEMO observed," the report by the ENEMO mission made public at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday says.

Also, observers noted that the stations closed on time.

"In almost all observed polling stations counting procedures were followed properly. The transfer of materials was done in an orderly manner and following the procedures in all polling stations," the mission said.

Read more: CEC processed over 90% of electronic protocols

Voting at the extraordinary parliamentary elections in Ukraine took place on Sunday, July 21.

