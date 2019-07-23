 Russian snipers arrive in occupied Donetsk to destroy OSCE SMM video cameras

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"Russian sniper groups arrived in occupied Donetsk with the task of preparing and carrying out shelling attacks, destroying surveillance cameras of the OSCE SMM, which are installed in accordance with the Minsk agreements in certain sections of the disengagement line, which will be further evidence of the cunning of the Russian occupation forces and their neglect of international agreements," the JFO said on its Facebook page on Tuesday with reference to the command of the JFO.

The JFO notes that the online surveillance video cameras established by the OSCE SMM allow video recording of the situation in 24/7 mode.

