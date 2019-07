Censor.NET reports citing ICTV channel.

"I think that the elections will be held in 2020, but everything will depend on local authorities," Dmytro Razumkov said on the air of the ICTV channel on July 22.

He added that the party members are dissatisfied with many representatives.

The next local elections to be held October 25, 2020.

