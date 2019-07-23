EN|RU|UK
 Razumkov: Amnesty won’t be granted for militants in Donbas

The military operations in Donbas must be stopped, however, this decision does not imply any amnesty for members of illegal armed formations, especially those involved in war crimes.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"If we speak about the amnesty for militants, the people involved in war crimes, I think that there can be no other option. No amnesty is granted in this case, either in Ukraine or abroad," Dmytro Razumkov, the leader of the Servant of the People party, said on the air of the ICTV channel.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia will not allow the UN peacekeeping mission to enter Donbas until Ukraine grants amnesty for the militants, consolidates the special status of the territory in the Constitution and holds local elections.

