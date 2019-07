Censor.NET reports citing theBabel.

"[Poroshenko] has been asked to arrive for questioning on Thursday, July 25," the SBI's press service said on Monday evening.

As reported, in May, Andriy Portnov, ex-Presidential Administration Deputy head under disgraced ex-President Viktor Yanukovych, said he intended to file statements with the SBI about his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

On July 11, the SBI told that on July 17 detectives called Poroshenko in for questioning.

