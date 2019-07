Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Ilkka Kanerva, the Special Co-ordinator and leader of the short-term Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Observer Mission in Ukraine, notes the peaceful nature of the extraordinary parliamentary elections in Ukraine on Sunday.

The elections were held in a peaceful environment, Kanerva told at an observers press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

