 One of Ukraine's Constitution authors, ex-deputy speaker Viktor Musiyaka passes away

Censor.NET reports citing LB.ua

"Viktor Lavrentiyovych Musiyaka, the famous politician, lawyer, and public figure has died ... He was one of those people about whom they say: "a lawyer by birth and vocation," the Batkivschyna leader Yulia Tymoshenko said in the condolence letter.

According to her, Musiyaka was a man capable of defending ideas, principles, ideals, embodied decency, dignity, honor and high professionalism.

Tymoshenko expressed condolences to the family and friends of Musiyaka.

Viktor Musiyaka was born in 1946.

In 1994-1995, he was the first representative of the president of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada. In 1994-1998, 2002-2005 he served as a Ukrainian parliamentarian. In 1995-1998, he occupied the post of the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament. In 1998-2002, he was Deputy Director for Research of the Institute of Legislation of the Verkhovna Rada. From 2014, he was a scientific adviser on legal issues at the Razumkov Center.