 CEC counts 57.01% of vote in Ukraine's parliamentary elections

Censor.NET reports citing CEC website.

According to these results, the Servant of the People party collected 42.47% of the vote, the Opposition Platform - For Life party - 12.91%, the European Solidarity party - 8.6%, the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association - 8.02%, and the Holos party - 6.38%.

Other parties do not pass the 5% electoral threshold. In particular, Oleh Liashko's Radical Party garnered 3.79% of the vote, the Strength and Honor party – 3.74%, the Opposition Bloc - 3.22%, Svoboda – 2.29%, the Party of Sharii - 2.3%, and the Ukrainian Strategy of Groysman - 2.17%.

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Ukraine on July 21. According to the National Exit Poll, five political parties win seats on the Verkhovna Rada, in particular Servant of the People (42.2%), Opposition Platform - For Life (11.4%), European Solidarity (8.8%), Batkivshchyna (7.4%) and Holos (6.5%).

