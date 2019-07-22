 Razumkov: Too early to speak of coalition before official results come out

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

t is necessary to wait until the announcement of the parliamentary elections before engaging in talks about parliamentary coalition. This was stated by the leader of Servant of the People Party Dmytro Razumkov at the briefing on July 22.

"We talked about it yesterday. We are open to any dialogue, but we are going to proceed from the final results…We should not talk about the coalition yet, as we can see that our results are not bad and we still do not have a full picture of results of our colleagues or opponents in the Verkhovna Rada," Razumkov said.

He noted that Servant of the People could cooperate "with all political forces, which would have the same mindset and vision of Ukraine’s development."