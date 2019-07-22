EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics
  25303
All about:parliament (69) Servant of People party (6) Kornienko (1)

 Poll suggests seat distribution in new Verkhovna Rada

The data cover deputies who will enter the parliament on party lists.

Censor.NET reports citing LIGA.net.

The Servant of the People Party secures 126 seats.

After the release of the National Exit Poll, it is clear how many seats in the Verkhovna Rada will be taken by candidates who are entering the new parliament on party lists.

Based on the poll data , the distribution of seats in the Verkhovna Rada of the new convocation will be as follows:

Poll suggests seat distribution in new Verkhovna Rada 01

Pro-president's Sluha Narodu [Servant of the People] gets at least 126 seats, Opposition Platform – For Life – 33 seats, ex-president Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity – 26 seats, Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna [Motherland] – 22, and Sviatoslav Vakarchuk's Holos [Voice] – 18 seats.

Read more: Ukrainian parliament adopts Electoral Code

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3138889
 
   
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian PoliticsPoll suggests seat distribution in new Verkhovna Rada
 
 
 
 
 
 up