 Poll suggests seat distribution in new Verkhovna Rada

Censor.NET reports citing LIGA.net.

The Servant of the People Party secures 126 seats.

After the release of the National Exit Poll, it is clear how many seats in the Verkhovna Rada will be taken by candidates who are entering the new parliament on party lists.

Based on the poll data , the distribution of seats in the Verkhovna Rada of the new convocation will be as follows:

Pro-president's Sluha Narodu [Servant of the People] gets at least 126 seats, Opposition Platform – For Life – 33 seats, ex-president Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity – 26 seats, Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna [Motherland] – 22, and Sviatoslav Vakarchuk's Holos [Voice] – 18 seats.

