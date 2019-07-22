 OPORA: Minor irregularities during parliamentary elections didn't affect voting process, votes count

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"There were no system violations that would affect the voting process, as well as the result of the counting of votes, as of the current time. However, this does not mean that there were no violations as such during the voting process and at the stage of summing up the results," said Olha Aivazovska, the chairman of the board of the OPORA network, at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has processed 46.22% of electronic voting protocols in Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections

