EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 Ukrainian Politics
  271
Related materials:
All about:elections (819) violations (49) OPORA (8)

 OPORA: Minor irregularities during parliamentary elections didn't affect voting process, votes count

Violations in the extraordinary elections to the Verkhovna Rada did not have a systemic nature and did not affect the course of the voting, as well as the debriefing.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"There were no system violations that would affect the voting process, as well as the result of the counting of votes, as of the current time. However, this does not mean that there were no violations as such during the voting process and at the stage of summing up the results," said Olha Aivazovska, the chairman of the board of the OPORA network, at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has processed 46.22% of electronic voting protocols in Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections

Read more: Another poll shows Zelenskyi's party leads in upcoming vote

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3138877
 
 
Censor.NETNewsUkrainian PoliticsOPORA: Minor irregularities during parliamentary elections didn't affect voting process, votes count
 
 
 
 
 
 up