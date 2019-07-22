EN|RU|UK
 CEC: 100% of vote at overseas polling stations counted

The Central Election Commission of Ukraine has processed 100% of electronic voting protocols at the overseas polling stations in Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections. The European Solidarity party takes the lead.

Censor.NET reports citing CEC website.

In particular, the European Solidarity party garnered 29.55% of the vote; the Servant of the People party — 28.13%; the Holos party — 19.67%; the Party of Shariy — 4.41%; the Svoboda party — 4.25%; the Opposition Platform - For Life — 3.6%; the Batkivshchyna party — 2.01%

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Ukraine on July 21. According to the National Exit Poll, five political parties enter the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine: the Servant of the People (42.2%), the Opposition Platform - For Life (11.4%), the European Solidarity party (8.8%), the Batkivshchyna party (7.4%), and the Holos party (6.5%).

