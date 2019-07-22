 JFO report: Two Ukrainian soldiers killed, another two - got injured

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

On July 21, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and their mercenaries violated ceasefire once. The enemy opened fire from weapons on infantry fighting vehicles and heavy machine guns on the units of the Joint Forces," the press center reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led troops fired weapons on infantry fighting vehicles and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions near Vilne (70km south-west of Donetsk).

The Headquarters reports that two Ukrainian servicemen were killed and another two were wounded in a blast of unknown explosive device installed by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group.

See more: Ukrainian soldier Bohdan Bihus died in Donbas. PHOTO

The Joint Forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, adhering to the ceasefire agreements.