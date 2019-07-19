 Kyiv court extends Vyshinsky's arrest until September 19. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As reported by Censor.NET correspondent.

"To extend the term of custody of Kirill Vyshinsky until September 19, 2019," a judge said at a court hearing on Friday.

Thus, the court completely granted a petition filed by prosecutors of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Ukraine's Presidential Office said earlier that Ukraine was ready to free Vyshinsky if Russia simultaneously frees Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov.





























Photo: Oleh Bohachiuk, Censor.NET

On July 18, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that the release of Ukrainian seamen could be the first step towards normalizing the dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv, said that such a step could be the return of RIA Novosti Ukraine chief Kirill Vyshinsky to Russia.

Watch more: Court arrests ex-National Guard commander Yurii Allerov. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Vyshinsky was detained in Kyiv on May 15, 2018. The investigation helped obtain evidence that information posted on RIA Novosti Ukraine's website contained appeals aimed at undermining the sovereignty, territorial integrity and integrity of Ukraine, state and information security.

Vyshinsky was arrested without the right to post bail and declared a high treason suspect. He could be imprisoned for 15 years. Vyshinsky renounced Ukrainian citizenship and appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for protection.