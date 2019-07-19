EN|RU|UK
Stories
of the day: Hladkovskyi defense corruption scandal Presidential election 2019 Attack on Handziuk Investigation of crimes against Maidan Creation of local church Azov Sea blockade
 World, Ukrainian Politics
  6598
Related materials:
All about:Sea of Azov (101) POWs (96) Zelenskyi (230) marines (43)

 Russia must return, not swap arrested Ukrainian sailors to Ukraine

The exchange between Kyiv and Moscow of arrested or convicted citizens does not apply to the 24 Ukrainian naval sailors who were detained in the Kerch Strait area in late 2018 and are under arrest in Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Look: we are not talking about a swap of our sailors, whom they must return to us," Zelenskyi said in Kyiv on Friday morning, responding to journalists' questions about the possibility of exchange of held citizens between Ukraine and Moscow.

See more: Volker: Kremlin uses Ukrainian sailors to influence parliamentary elections

On November 25, 2018, Russian border guards fired on and seized three Ukrainian Navy ships, the Berdyansk, the Nikopol, and the Yani Kapu, heading from Odesa to Mariupol, near the Kerch Strait. In addition, their crewmembers, 24 Ukrainian sailors, were captured. Three of them were wounded. A Russian-controlled court in the occupied Crimea arrested all the detained Ukrainian sailors on charges of alleged illegal border crossing. They are held in a remand prison in Moscow now.

Источник: https://censor.net.ua/en/n3138429
 
   
Censor.NETNewsWorldRussia must return, not swap arrested Ukrainian sailors to Ukraine
 
 
 
 
 
 up